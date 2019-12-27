How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes on TV and Online

The 2020 Golden Globes is upon us.

Now in its 77th year, the annual ceremony honors achievement in both film and television and serves as the official kickoff to award season. Can you believe it's already here?! So ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, telecast we're breaking down everything you need to know to guarantee the ultimate Golden Globes viewing experience.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Ricky Gervais has signed on to emcee the star-studded affair for a record-breaking fifth time.

When are the 2020 Golden Globes and what time do they start?

Take notes, pop culture fanatics. Starting at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will get the party started with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Then directly after 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring the red carpet straight to you with exclusive celebrity interviews and more during E! Live From the Red Carpet.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards begins promptly at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on NBC. And yes, it's live.

Golden Globe Nominations 2020: Movie Snubs and Surprises

Where are the Golden Globes held?

As is tradition, the event will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

How do you watch the Golden Globes?

In addition to NBC and its accompanying app, the ceremony is expected to air on plenty of streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

Who are the Golden Globes nominees?

Netflix drama "Marriage Story" leads the Golden Globes nominations with six, with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern all up for acting accolades. Other notable nominees in the TV categories include Netflix's "Unbelievable," Amazon Prime's "Fleabag," HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Apple+'s "The Morning Show." On the film side, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Irishman" and "The Two Popes" are all top contenders. Check out the complete list here.

Who votes for the Golden Globes?

Nominees and winners are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization comprised of almost 90 journalists from around the world.

Who is going to win at the Golden Globes?

You'll have to tune in to find out, but Ellen DeGeneres is being honored with Carol Burnett Award and Tom Hanks is accepting the Cecil B. deMille Award.

Anything else we should be on the lookout for?

The 2020 Golden Globes is poised to make history several times over. For example, Billy Porter could become the first openly gay African-American to take home Best Actor for his performance in FX's "Pose," Meryl Streep (who has already broken her own record with 34 nominations) might earn her 10th Globes victory if she wins for "Big Little Lies." Critically-acclaimed film "Parasite" is poised to become the first foreign film to win both Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.