How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are one of music's biggest nights where some of the top artists come together to perform and celebrate music.

When Are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

This year's award show -- which has celebrated music's greatest achievements for more than 30 years -- will be available to view on TV and streaming platforms on Sunday, May 15.

Where Are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the first time since 2019, the Billboard Music Awards will be held in its usual home, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How Can I Watch or Stream the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be streamed live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on May 15.

The show will be on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and live on Peacock. This will be the fifth year in a row that NBC will be broadcasting the awards.

How Can I Buy Tickets?

Tickets to attend the Las Vegas show are available to the public. Prices start at $90 per ticket and are available for purchase here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who Are the 2022 BBMA nominees?

It is not about getting the votes from an academy. It is about how fans interact with your music, tours, radio plays, album and song sales, and overall streams.

The Weeknd is leading the pack with 17 nominations while Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for her and SZA's hit “Kiss Me More,” is following close behind with 14.

See the full list of nominees here.

Peacock and this television station are both owned by parent company Comcast.