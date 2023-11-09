How Ryan Reynolds helped Wrexham player's wife amid brain tumor battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ryan Reynolds put in maximum effort to help one of his Wrexham A.F.C. players through a difficult chapter.

The "Deadpool" star and co-owner of the Welsh soccer team went above the call of duty when midfielder Anthony Forde's wife, Laura, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. As Anthony Forde explained on the Nov. 7 episode of "Welcome to Wrexham," Reynolds quickly reached out to him to offer support when he had to step back from his training to care for Laura Forde and their 9-month-old son Paddy.

"Ryan helped get a second opinion," Anthony Forde recalled. "It's something that he didn't have to do."

That second opinion ended up being a turning point in Laura Forde's health battle, according to the athlete, as the latest results showed that there was hope for recovery.

"It's gone from the worst news possible to the best news possible in a space of a few weeks," Laura Forde shared on the FX show. "Obviously, it's amazing."

Though the new mom noted that she's "found it a bit challenging" to process the new results, she said the family is "getting there" in terms of figuring out their next steps with a treatment plan.

Anthony Forde added, "But that's normal."

Ryan Reynolds got choked up while giving back to one special fan of his Wrexham Football Club. On Saturday, the "Red Notice" actor met with 45-year-old, Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer in January, and told BBC that the introduction made him emotional. "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed. He is an exceptional person and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him," Ryan told the outlet after fulfilling Jay's dying wish of meeting him.

As part of embracing their new normal, Anthony Forde returned to the field after six weeks away. In his first match back, the 29-year-old scored a goal as his wife watched from the stands, helping the team beat out Yeovil Town F.C. in a 3-0 game. The emotional victory also pushed Wrexham, which Reynolds co-owns with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, one step closer to being promoted to the next league.

Recently, Laura Forde shared an Instagram photo of herself and Anthony Forde with their baby boy and raved about how "proud" she was of their family.

She wrote in the caption, "Us three make a great team."