How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Travis Barker's Last Name After Marriage

The wedding bells are done ringing and the yacht left the dock. Now, Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new life.

On May 23, the "The Kardashians" star donned her husband Travis Barker's last name on social media, changing her name to "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" in her Instagram profile.

She also showed off her new initials, "KKB," stitched on her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress in a new photo. The picture, posted to her Instagram Story, showed the intricate letters right next to woven floral designs.

The wedding gown was one of the several looks she sported during her nuptials over the weekend, including a white jacket that read "Mrs. Barker" on the back to match Travis' "Mr. Barker" blazer.

And if she didn't make it clear enough how much she adores the new name, she even posted about it on Instagram for all of her fans to see. In the post commemorating the big day on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, she captioned a photo of herself and Travis popping a bottle of champagne at the altar: "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."

"It was a very emotional ceremony," a source close to Kourtney told E! News about the wedding, "and everyone was ready to party."

On May 22, guests -- including Kourtney's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner -- watched the couple exchange vows during a traditional ceremony at the Castello Brown that lasted a little more than 20 minutes. In photos snapped from the wedding, Kourtney and Travis were seen praying while kneeling on gold chairs at the altar.

The duo then celebrated their union with a lavish dinner reception, which included cannoli and pasta stations and a performance from Andrea Bocelli.

But the party didn't stop there. Following a whirlwind weekend, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer were spotted enjoying their life as newlyweds on a yacht on May 23. In photos obtained by E! News, Travis and Kourtney were seen jumping into the water in coordinating black outfits.

"Italy is her happy place, and it was always Kourtney and Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together," the source told E! News. "You can feel the love between them and they look so happy together."