How Jennifer Aniston's Dad John Aniston Was Honored During ‘Days Of Our Lives' Tribute

John Aniston was remembered by his 'Days Of Our Lives' family with a special tribute. See how the daytime soap opera paid homage to the late actor, six weeks after his death

By Vivian Kwarm

Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

"Days Of Our Lives" is honoring a TV icon.

The long-running daytime soap opera paid homage to late star John Aniston during its annual holiday episode, marking the legendary actor's final appearance on the series, just six weeks after his death. John, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.

On the Dec. 26 episode, John, who played crime lord Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" for over 30 years, was remembered with a montage of the beloved character as he was seen clashing with enemies, offering kind words to his family, walking down the aisle with Carly (Crystal Chappell), Vivian (Louise Sorel), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of her dad. The "Morning Show" star took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her father, John Aniston, passed away at the age of 89 on Nov. 11.
As the clips reminisced on the cherished moments throughout the series, his character also reflected on his life saying, "Old age has a way of softening you," his character says. "At the end of the day it's family that counts."

At the end of the episode, John's character could be seen motoring into the sunset on his yacht.

John's daughter, Jennifer, confirmed his death in a Nov. 14 Instagram post writing, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

His final episode of "Days of Our Lives" is streaming now on Peacock.

