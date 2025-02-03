How Grammy Awards honored One Direction's Liam Payne in moving tribute

Originally appeared on E! Online

Even when the night changes, it’ll never change One Direction.

The music community celebrated the life of the late Liam Payne — who died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a third floor hotel balcony in Argentina — during the 67th Grammy Awards Feb. 2 with a touching moment during the night's In Memoriam segment.

After host Trevor Noah introduced the annual tribute — which featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin singing his group's song "All My Love" — footage of Liam engaging with a massive crowd of One Direction fans played on screen.

"We never expected any of this to happen," Liam said in a voiceover as a montage of him smiling and perfoming on stage rolled. "Actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things."

Though Liam’s former bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — weren’t present at the 2025 Grammys, they came together in November to honor his life. At the funeral held in the U.K., the group marked their first reunion since their 2016 hiatus as they all attended dressed in black suits.

The former group also came together in spirit the day after Liam’s death to share their heartbreak over losing their friend.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," they wrote in a joint statement on One Direction's Instagram in October. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

The singers continued, "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

They ended the message with, "We love you Liam."

The “Strip That Down” singer’s cause of death was later confirmed to be a result of the injuries he sustained from his fall, with an investigation also determining he had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body at the time of death. Since October, five people have been charged in the case.

The boy bander wasn’t the only late star who was honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with Quincy B. Jones — who died in November as the third-most awarded Grammy recipient of all time with 28 awards — being recognized in a special tribute, with performances by Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe.