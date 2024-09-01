Horse partially owned by Travis Kelce shares part of name with Taylor Swift

Swift Delivery, a thoroughbred partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, finished second in the Toronto Cup Stakes on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Swift Delivery had a slow start but pushed ahead to second place in the second half of the race, which Piper's Factor won. Dresden Row finished in third.

After the win, jockey Sofia Vives said it was her first time riding Piper’s Factor.

“He proved today that he’s a champion,” she said.

Kelce, the boyfriend of pop megastar Taylor Swift, bought into the 3-year-old gelding about a month ago but his involvement was only disclosed this past week by owners Team Valor International partnership.

It’s not clear exactly how big a share of Swift Delivery Kelce owns, but Team Valor called it a “significant share.”

Coming into Saturday, Swift Delivery had reached the winner’s circle twice in eight starts.

Despite that rather modest record, owners were impressed with Swift Delivery’s winning runs in a June 23 maiden race and July 19 allowance to enter him into the $125,000 Toronto Cup Stakes.

Hoping to end this "Cruel Summer" with a "Love Story" as "Enchanted" Patrick Husbands knows Swift Delivery "All Too Well". pic.twitter.com/rRBN9YfMaL — Woodbine Racetrack (@WoodbineTB) August 30, 2024

The two-legged Swift will be in Canada late this fall and early winter as she wraps up the Era Tours with six dates in Toronto between Nov. 14-23 and then three shows in Vancouver Dec. 6-8.

Rebecca Cohen contributed.

