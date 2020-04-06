honor blackman

Honor Blackman, Who Played Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dies at 94

Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in the southeastern England town of Lewes.

By Jake Coyle

Honor Blackman, the British actress who played the Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger," has died. She was 94.

Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in the southeastern England town of Lewes.

Blackman first became a household name playing Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” the 1960s spy series. She also co-starred in the 1963 mythological fantasy “Jason and the Argonauts" as the goddess Hera.

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga 23 mins ago

Gaga Raises $35M for Virus Fight, Curates All-Star TV Event

John Krasinski 1 hour ago

John Krasinski is Back With ‘Some Good News’ for Hamilton Fans

But Blackman's most famous role was as Pussy Galore in 1964's “Goldfinger.” In it, she made an impression from the start. When introduced to Sean Connery's James Bond, he replies, “I must be dreaming.”

Blackman is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

honor blackmanjames bond
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us