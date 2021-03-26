Hey Now! ColourPop Debuts Lizzie McGuire Makeup Collection

Grab your butterfly clips and tattoo chokers. ColourPop Cosmetics and Disney's "Lizzie McGuire" have teamed up for a makeup collection that is so early 2000s.

The packaging features Lizzie's animated alter ego and the makeup itself consists of bright colors, juicy glosses and lots of glitter. The plumping glosses even feature the names of some of your favorite Lizzie characters including Miranda, Gordo and Ethan Craft.

Any true fan of the Disney franchise knows the full collection is what dreams are made of.

Prices start at $9 and go up to $111 for the full collection which includes the What Dreams Are Made Of palette, glittery So Juicy glosses, 2 pressed powder blushes, 2 Glitterally Obsessed gels, and Bubblegum Pop lippie scrub.

It was announced in December 2020 that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot featuring star Hilary Duff would not go forward. Nearly 5,000 fans have signed a Save the Lizzie McGuire Reboot! petition on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider their decision.