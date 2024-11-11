Here's your first look at ‘The White Lotus' season 3

Originally appeared on E! Online

Guests are ready for paradise in Thailand.

Although early-in isn’t an option at "The White Lotus", fans did get a glimpse of what’s to come in season three of the HBO series tucked away in Max’s 2025 sizzle reel.

With a new season comes fresh faces, like Walton Goggins in a stylish linen suit taking in the resort’s surroundings and Patrick Schwarzenegger partying at a bonfire on the beach. Blackpink’s Lisa is putting down the microphone to greet guests arriving at the White Lotus. Meanwhile, Natasha Rothwell — who played spa manager Belinda in season one — is reprising her role in the most recent installment.

The upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning show is set to drop in 2025, but the exact release date is still under wraps.

But as viewers wait to hear the unnerving yet catchy opening credits, some stars shared insight into filming in Asia. For instance, Schwarzenegger highlighted some memorable moments during their time, like a selfie with the show’s creator Mike White and new costar Aimee Lou Wood.

"That's a wrap on 'White Lotus' season 3. What an experience!" the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver wrote on Instagram in August. "What an honor it was to work & learn from some of the most talented actors in the world. You all made this project a lifetime of memories."

In another snap, the Gen V star is beaming while washing off an elephant. In others, he's soaking up the sun while lounging in the pool and having fun on set. "Can't wait for you guys to see this season," he added. "It's fu&!ng nuts!!!!!"

As for what fans can expect?

"It's going to be a supersized White Lotus," White told Entertainment Weekly last November. "It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing."

Although each season comes with a brand new cast, he has been open to bringing back even more show alums.

"It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," he explained. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."

And he did previously reveal his plans for the upcoming episodes.

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said in a December 2022 clip pegged to the end of the season two finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."