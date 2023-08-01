Celebrity News

Here's what Sofía Vergara requested in response to Joe Manganiello's divorce filing

Sofía Vergara has legally responded with a request nearly two weeks after Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from the "Modern Family" alum after seven years of marriage.

By Kisha Forde

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sofía Vergara wants to confirm the modern terms of her split from Joe Manganiello.

Nearly two weeks after the Magic Mike star officially filed for divorce from the "Modern Family" star after seven years of marriage, Vergara has legally responded.

The actress, 51, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split according to court documents obtained by People, and is asking the court to assert the prenup that was put in place when they wed, affirming that her personal assets including jewelry and artwork, as well as all earnings stemming from before and during their marriage remain hers.

Additionally, the "America's Got Talent" judge — who is mom to son Manolo, 31, from a previous relationship—is also asking that all community property be split up amongst the pair in accordance with the prenup, per court docs obtained by "Entertainment Tonight."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The date of their separation is listed as July 2, per the outlet, and she and Manganiello will be responsible for paying their own lawyer fees.

The "True Blood" alum, 46, listed similar terms in his divorce filing on July 19.

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn't heard back.

Entertainment News

Gwyneth Paltrow 29 mins ago

Here's how to rent Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse on Airbnb

WWE 3 hours ago

WWE's Vince McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents

The response comes weeks after the former couple announced their split in a joint statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity Newscelebrity breakups
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us