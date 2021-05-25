He Did It! Philly's Own Cam Anthony Wins NBC's ‘The Voice'

He did it! Philly’s own Cam Anthony is the Voice!

The 19-year-old North Philadelphia native made the Final 5 of the 20th season of NBC’s hit show. Tuesday night, America chose Anthony as the winner during the season finale.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anthony, who was on Team Blake, spoke with NBC10’s Aunyea Lachelle of Philly Live ahead of the finale.

“I’ve been able to evolve into the artist that I want to be,” Anthony said.

Last week, Anthony stunned the crowd with his powerful rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," initially sang by Motown artist G.C. Cameron before it was remade in the 90’s by legendary Philly R&B group Boyz II Men.

“That song in particular was actually very special to me because my family had kind of made it a tradition to kind of perform that at our lost one’s funerals,” Anthony said.

The tradition was started by his late grandfather.

"This was just me trying to pay homage to him," he said.

We're sure Anthony's grandfather is proud of his amazing accomplishment, as well as his family. Congratulations Cam!