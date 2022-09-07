Harry Styles Apparently Did Not Spit on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival

Internet sleuths spent much of Tuesday convinced that "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine were in a spat.

But a spokesperson for Pine is denying that Styles spit on the "Star Trek" actor.

In a short video clip that went viral late Monday, Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling," a 1950s-set satirical thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, who is dating the pop star.

Sounds straightforward enough. But many Twitter users believed the video shows Styles, 28, spitting straight in the lap of Pine, 42, who then looks down at his pants and laughs to himself. Styles, for his part, appears to avoid eye contact with Pine.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.