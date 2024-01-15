Harrison Ford gives rare public shoutout to wife Calista Flockhart

Originally appeared on E! Online

Harrison Ford is sending love to his real-life leading lady Calista Flockhart.

Although the pair—who got married in 2010—have yet to appear on screen together, Ford recently noted that it's the behind-the-scenes work that really counts.

"I want to thank my lovely wife," he said at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14 while accepting his Career Achievement honor, "who supports me when I need a lot of support. I need a lot of support."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had," the "1923" star continued, "and I'm grateful."

Ford, 81, and Flockhart, 59, sparked a romance after meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Their first date even included a famous "third wheel," her Ally McBeal costar James Marsden.

"She asked me after we wrapped if I would come along with her on this date," Marsden explained during a 2019 interview with James Corden. "It was a new guy and we felt safe with each other."

And although that might've been awkward, it all worked out just fine, as Ford and Flockhart are still going strong today.

Harrison Ford's Movie Star Secrets

And although the duo has kept much of their relationship out of the public eye over the years, Flockhart did share some hilarious insight into their romance during a 2015 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance.

"We talk all the time," she told host Jimmy Kimmel while discussing Ford's busy schedule. "He's learning how to text."

As for his texting skills, Flockhart noted that he was "getting better," though he wasn't up to speed on emojis at the time.

"He says, 'Where'd you get that picture from?'" she recalled. "It's really bad."