Hailey Bieber supports Justin at 1st performance since welcoming baby

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage, this time as a dad.

The singer gave a surprise guest performance at Don Toliver's concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Oct. 19. Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber joined him at the show, sharing footage of him onstage on her Instagram Stories.

The "Yummy" singer danced while holding his microphone in the air as the headliner performed their 2023 track "Private Landing," which also features Future.

"Make some noise for f---ing Justin B!" Toliver told the cheering crowd, as seen in a video shared by Lori Harvey.

This marked Justin Bieber's first time appearing onstage as a dad. Hailey Bieber gave birth to their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Justin Bieber last performed onstage in July, giving a private concert at a pre-wedding celebration for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

The 30-year-old has performed sets at a few events since he cut short his "Justice" world tour in 2022 amid struggles with exhaustion and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which had caused him to experience partial face paralysis.

Justin Bieber has not released new music since 2023. However, he shared some Instagram pics of himself playing a keyboard and holding a microphone inside what appeared to be a studio on his Instagram Oct. 20, the day after his surprise performance, leading fans to speculate that he may be gearing up for a comeback.

The "What Do You Mean?" singer also included photos of birds and a snap of himself and Hailey Bieber leaning in for a kiss.

In September, indie singer-songwriter Mk.gee said he's been writing and recording new music with Justin Bieber.

"He’s searching,” he told The New York Times about the "Peaches" singer. "Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music."

Mk.Gee, whose real name is Michael Gordon, added, "You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something."