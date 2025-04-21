Hailey Bieber shares ovarian cyst diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her health.

Less than a year after giving birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder shared an update concerning her reproductive organs.

"Currently have two ovarian cysts," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 21. "If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that appear in or on the surface of the ovary, according to Mayo Clinic. While they are common and will go away on their own most of the time, some ovarian cysts can burst and cause serious symptoms, including severe abdominal pain and bloating.

Bieber did not expand on her condition, though she did post a photo of herself lifting her shirt to show her bare stomach.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old experienced a health scare. In March 2022, she suffered mini stroke that led to the discovery of a heart condition, an ordeal she described as "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

"I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

The model was later diagnosed with patent foramen ovale (PFO), a condition where a small opening between the heart's upper chamber normally present during fetal development failed to close after birth. To repair her heart, Bieber underwent a procedure to close that she described was a "fairly large" opening.

"I did this test, and they actually found that I had a grade five PFO, which is the highest grade that you can have," she recalled in an April 2022 YouTube video. "But at this point too, I was just grateful that they found it and that they knew that it was there."

Bieber said doctors believe the blood clot traveled into her heart, causing her to suffer a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

"I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed," she added, "that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."