Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's son Jack debuts tiny Halloween costume

Originally appeared on E! Online

No need to call Hailey Bieber or beep Justin Bieber if you want to see their son Jack's Halloween costume.

The couple — who welcomed their baby boy in August — spent their first All Hallows Eve as parents dressed as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable from the "Kim Possible" Disney Channel series, with their 2-month-old serving as the crime-fighting duo's beloved pet Rufus.

In Instagram photos shared on Nov. 1, Hailey Bieber channeled the titular spy in a red wig, which she paired with a black crop top, matching gloves and green cargo pants. Meanwhile, her husband of six years acted as the perfect sidekick in a black sweater, gray pants and a black cap.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Both the Rhode Skin founder and the "Baby" singer wore olive-colored utility belts and thick-soled combat boots.

As for their son? He was bundled up in a pink, hooded romper to look the part of a naked mole-rat.

READ Hailey Bieber Undergoes Red Hair Transformation in Kim Possible Halloween Costume

But this wasn't Jack's only Halloween getup. True to his name, the newborn was also seen wearing a Nightmare Before Christmas themed onesie from Posh Peanut featuring images of Jack Skellington in a second Instagram post.

His parents capped off the terror-ific look with tiny white socks.

And Hailey Bieber certainly had a lot of fun dressing up this spooky season. After all, she and BFF Kendall Jenner also channeled Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, respectively, from "The Simple Life."

In an Oct. 31 TikTok, Hailey Bieber lip-synced to an infamous moment from the early aughts series in which a farmer called the two reality stars "dumb."

"I have respect for myself and this is my best friend, so I have respect for her," she mouthed. "I’m making dead f---ing honest right now that if you call me dumb or call her dumb one more time, I don’t care how many steroids you take, how many egg yolks you drink, how many push-ups you do, I’m being dead f--king serious. I will beat your f---ing face in."

Hailey Bieber's homage even got the seal of approval from Nicole herself, who wrote on Instagram Stories, "I’m obsessed."

Added Paris, "Icons recognize icons."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new chapter in their lives – parenthood!