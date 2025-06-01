Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen in stunning California wedding

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are forever singing in perfect harmony.

"The Sinners" actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback tied the knot in a stunning California ceremony May 31 after two years of dating, multiple outlets report.

According to People, who published photos of the nuptials, Steinfeld wore a white, strapless bridal gown, matching elbow-length gloves and a long veil, with her hair styled in an updo.

Their wedding comes six months after their November 22 engagement when Allen got down on one knee in front of an arch of pink flowers, overlooking the water. The two announced this next chapter on Instagram a week later, captioning their joint post—a photo of Steinfeld leaning down to kiss her fiancé — with the date and two infinity emojis.

“We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical,” she shared with Who What Wear in a Feb. 19 interview. “That's the word.”

After announcing their official engagement, she formally introduced Allen, 28, to her fans in her newsletter, Beau Society, where he shared his excitement for this new journey together.

"It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy,” he said. “I can keep going if you want me to keep going.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors after a May 2023 dinner date in New York City. Despite being spotted on dates and trips together, they have continued to keep their romance out of the public eye.

While they love to share their love, the “Most Girls” singer explained why they keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't,” she shared in the February interview with Who What Wear. “It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.”

Despite wanting to keep their relationship private, that does not stop them from supporting one another.

“I’m so proud of him and everything that he does, every single day, let alone during the season,” she told E! News at the Sinners’ New York premiere on April 3. “I’m just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well.”

Allen could not agree more, sharing his now-wife’s support as he accepted MVP at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony, where she debuted her engagement ring on the red carpet.

“To my fiancée Hailee,” he gushed on stage. “You’ve been my rock and my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

