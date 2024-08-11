Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals sex of her and Ken Urker's first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a girl mom.

The pregnant star of Lifetime docuseries "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: announced Aug. 10 that she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting a daughter.

Blanchard shared on Instagram a photo from their sex reveal party, celebrating after popping a balloon filled with light pink confetti, and a video of herself and her partner relaying a message to their unborn child, their first baby.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Sweetie, I'm your mom," the 33-year-old said, while her partner added, "I'm your dad."

The two then said in unison, "And you are a girl."

Blanchard included a photo of the two celebrating after popping a balloon filled with light pink confetti.

"The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!"

The influencer recently said she had reached the 16-week mark of her pregnancy, which she announced in July, adding that it was not planned. She is due to give birth in January 2025.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy three months after rekindling her romance with Urker, her ex-fiancé. The two were previously in a two-year relationship while she was serving time in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard after years of abuse.

"I understand that with my past, there's gonna be a lot of people that kind of question if I even should be a mother or even have children in my care,” Blanchard said on Good Morning America in July. "I know that I'm not perfect. I know that I have made mistakes in the past. And I will probably make minor mistakes going forward."

She continued, "But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time."

Blanchard, who spent seven years behind bars, and Urker rekindled their romance soon after she filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson after almost two years of marriage.

Blanchard, who has often come under criticism from the public over both her current and past relationship, made it clear that Ken, not her ex, is the father of her baby.

"It was mid-March when I left Ryan," she explained on GMA. “So, this is absolutely 100 percent Urker's baby. There was never any question of paternity."

Blanchard also expressed her hopes about motherhood.

“There’s this tiny little life that is inside of you and that little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that’s yours and that you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of, and all of the things that I wished I could’ve had when I was little,” she explained. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I’m going to give to this baby.”