Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant, expecting baby with Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is embarking on yet another new beginning.

In fact, the 32-year-old just announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

"I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant," Blanchard said in a July 9 YouTube video "Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We're both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected."

And Blanchard's surprising news comes just over three months after she filed for divorce from ex Ryan Anderson, and subsequently began dating Urker again after their initial 2018 engagement.

"We're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," Blanchard added. "I've already experienced the symptoms. When I first learned I was pregnant, the first thing I noticed was the cravings."

The 32-year-old went on to explain that her first signal she may have been expecting was her hankering for orange juice.

"I didn't think anything of it," Blanchard recalled, noting she had been seeing a fertility specialist regarding issues she had been having. "When I missed my period, I thought I was having issues with ovulation."

Since completing her second-degree murder sentence for the 2015 homicide of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard — with whom she has accused of years of abuse by way of Munchausen syndrome by proxy — in December, Blanchard has given followers insight into her life after time behind bars. And part of is serving as a "guiding light" to others who are victims of Munchausen by proxy.

"All that I can do now is put the pieces of my life back together and make myself a better person than I was when I went to prison," she told E! News. "Try to do some good in the world."

