Gwyneth Paltrow shows off summer moments with ex Chris Martin, their kids, her husband and friends

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s summer was a total paradise.

Indeed, the former couple — who share kids Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 — enjoyed plenty of adventures as a family this season, as Paltrow shared in a recent social media post.

The Goop founder wrote in her Sept. 2 Instagram post, aptly soundtracked to “Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty, “Summer was good to us.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In the video, Paltrow included highlights with both her kids, former spouse, and current husband Brad Falchuk. In addition to romantic moments with Falchuk, the 51-year-old shared a few selfies with her 20-year-old daughter, as well as a snap of her son enjoying an art museum and another photo of him sitting on Martin’s lap.

Summer clearly took the Paltrow-Martin family to cloud nine, as Paltrow also featured several pictures of the family on a plane ride, including picturesque views of Manhattan’s skyline and a selfie with Moses as they both donned aviation headsets.

And while Paltrow’s family highlights were particularly sweet, she also highlighted some of her own friend moments — including a selfie with pal Reese Witherspoon.

Since their 2016 divorce, Paltrow and Martin have proved to have a peaceful coparenting dynamic. And Paltrow has not been shy about supporting her former husband in his own romances, either. After all, she previously spoke out about how much she adores Martin's fiancée, Dakota Johnson.

“I love her so much,” Paltrow wrote in an October Instagram Q&A. “She’s an adorable, wonderful person. We’re actually very good friends.”

Of course, the "Shakespeare in Love" actress has noted before that her friendly relationship with her ex didn’t come naturally — but the couple have made a conscious effort to remain on good terms for the sake of their two children, citing the impact unfriendly exes have on their children.

“Chris and I just said, 'Let's just never do that,’” she explained to People in 2023. “‘Let's try to get through the hard part of this and remember our friendship.’” As she added of Martin, “He's like my family.”

Celebrity kids are headed to college for the Fall 2024 semester. Among those who are newly empty nesters are Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Shields and Jerry Seinfeld. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen dropping off daughter Violet at Yale University.