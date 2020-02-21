Gwyneth Paltrow Asks Celeb Guests to Go Makeup-Free at Dinner Party

No makeup wipes needed after this get-together! Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her best gal pals for a dinner party on Wednesday night that was entirely makeup free.

The 47-year-old actress and entrepreneur invited Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Samantha Ronson and Alexandra Grant, artist and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, to bare their natural faces.

"No make up, no filter," Paltrow wrote on Instagram, paired with a gallery of pics featuring many of the event's attendees. "An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth."

But everyone else seemed to go without.

"About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with," Paltrow shared in another post on Instagram, this time featuring Grant and Moore. "A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come."

Referring to Moore, she joked, "The one on my left ain’t so bad either."

