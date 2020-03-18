Savannah Guthrie

Guthrie to Anchor ‘Today’ From Home Out of ‘Abundance of Caution’

Savannah Guthrie has a "mild sore throat and runny nose"

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie will join the thousands of Americans working from home on Wednesday.

She announced on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday night that she'll be anchoring "Today" from her basement.

"In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose," she said, in part. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us."

The news comes after a staffer for the 3rd hour of "Today" tested positive for coronavirus this week. Co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker are already staying home out of an abundance of caution.

Tuesday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States hovered around 6,000 — according to NBC News reporting — and there was at least one case reported in every state.

