Grammy Winner Michelle Branch Arrested in Alleged Domestic Assault in Tennessee

Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, authorities said.

According to an affidavit out of Davidson County, Branch, 39, was arrested on probable cause for domestic assault. Carney was listed as the victim, the affidavit said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department also confirmed the arrest.

Officers were dispatched to a home on a report of a “possible domestic disturbance” shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the affidavit said. Once there, officers spoke to Branch and Carney separately.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Representatives for Branch were not immediately reached Friday. Carney's representatives declined comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.