Goop Generated Disbelief After Promoting a ‘Luxury Diaper.' It Was a PR Stunt.

Quite a few people seemed to be stunned Wednesday when Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand known for its outlandish and expensive luxury products, posted that it was planning to sell a high-end, disposable baby diaper.

"Meet The Diapér," the Instagram post reads. "Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby. Dropping tomorrow at 11a.m. EST at $120 for a pack of 12."

But on Wednesday evening, Goop revealed it was all a PR stunt.

