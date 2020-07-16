Photos: ‘The Golden Girls' House Hits the Market For $3 Million

By Miller Hyatt

A piece of Hollywood history from a show about four women who shared a friendship in Miami is on the market in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

The house used in the NBC sitcom "The Golden Girls" is up for sale - but it will cost you $3 million.

This four-bedroom, four-bath house is located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The exterior shots of this 1950s home were used in the first season of the show, which was set in Miami.

The interior of the show was actually filmed on a set.

The listing agent is Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman.

So, in 'Golden Girls' style, grab some cheesecake and take a look at photos of the house below.

13 photos
1/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Front of Golden Girls Home
2/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Aerial View of Golden Girls House
3/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Kitchen of Golden Girls Home
4/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Living Room
5/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Hallway
6/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Office/Study
7/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Bedroom and Bath
8/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Bedroom
9/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Bathroom
10/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Room
11/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Bathroom
12/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Dining Area
13/13
Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography
Back of House

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesBetty WhiteBrentwoodhousing market

