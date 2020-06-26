benefit concert

‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' Concert to Highlight Coronavirus Health Disparities

The special will air on Global Citizen's social media accounts and on NBC, MSNBC and Peacock from 8-10 p.m. ET Saturday

Emma McIntyre/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

Organizers of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" concert on Saturday hope to not only entertain viewers but to inspire world leaders to commit the billions of dollars necessary to ensure testing, treatments and vaccines are available to everyone.

Pointing out that COVID-19 does not recognize borders and disproportionately impacts people of color and marginalized communities, Hugh Evans, co-founder of Global Citizen, said the concert will aim to use music as a "motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers."

That includes doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates "who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it,” he said in a statement.

Entertainment News

The Pirates of the Caribbean 1 hour ago

Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

Ron Jeremy 2 hours ago

Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

According to the CDC, "long-standing systemic health and social inequities" have made members of racial and ethnic minority groups, particularly Black and Native people and Latinos, more vulnerable to getting COVID-19."

Hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the concert will be the last phase of the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign, an effort led by Global Citizen and the European Commission to coordinate COVID-19 medical care.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

benefit concertDwayne Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us