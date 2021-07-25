Gen Z's ‘Nowstalgia' for Y2K Fashion Is Leading to a Thrifting Explosion

Recently, the hottest piece of jewelry among Gen Z’s favorite celebrities has nothing to do with precious stones or storied retailers.

Instead, stars like the singers, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and the actor Pete Davidson are donning beaded necklaces, reminiscent of homemade friendship jewelry from the early 2000s, from the brand Ian Charms.

It’s part of a rising trend of Y2K fashion and what has been called “nowstalgia” among Gen Z, who are reliving early 2000s fashion trends they were too young to experience or remember the first time around.

“I think there's like this resurgence of what was so cool in the 2000s … now that it's coming back, it's like you want to infuse it with today's pop culture,” said Lisa Sahakian, CEO and founder of Ian Charms.

It’s not just beaded necklaces coming back into style. Iconic fashion trends of the early 2000s like bucket hats, low-rise jeans, and babydoll T-shirts are all having a resurgence among younger consumers. This vintage renaissance has also led to an explosion in thrifting among Gen Z, and a rise in sites that sell thrifted clothing like Depop and Poshmark.

