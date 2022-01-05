Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Admits Her ‘Imagine' Cover Video Was in ‘Poor Taste'

The "Imagine" cover video, which included celebrities like Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo, was widely mocked on social media in March 2020

Gal Gadot admitted that her celebrity rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" was made in "poor taste."

In an interview with "InStyle," published on Tuesday, Gadot shared her reflections on the "Imagine" cover video, which was first shared in March 2020 and widely mocked on social media for doing little to help others during the pandemic.

"It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste," she told the magazine. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?"

