Gabrielle Union, Dixie D'Amelio and More to Present at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We're just days away from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday, May 23, Nick Jonas will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to host the star-studded event, during which Trae Tha Truth, Pink and Drake will be honored with major awards. And as if that wasn't exciting enough, E! News can now exclusively reveal the stacked lineup of BBMAs presenters.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The list includes Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Rene Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz and Tina Knowles Lawson. Talk about a guest list!

The BBMAs will also feature jaw-dropping performances from AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Doja Cat and SZA, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with musical ensemble Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, Pink, The Weeknd and Twenty-One Pilots. Additionally, Duran Duran will make their BBMAs debut with a remote performance from London.

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

And host Nick Jonas will also pull double duty, taking a break from his role as emcee to perform with his Jonas Brothers bandmates Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Ahead of the ceremony, the band revealed they'll be performing their new song "Leave Before You Love Me" at the award show along with Marshmello. "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now!! Gonna be so awesome performing this one with @marshmellomusic on the @BBMAs on Sunday!" Joe wrote on Instagram. "CAN'T WAIT."

As we count down the minutes until the award show broadcasts live on NBC, check out the talented list of nominees for the 2021 BBMAs HERE.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).