Full List: Here Are the 2022 SAG Award Nominations

Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck landed individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble.

The nominees were announced Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic.

The SAG Awards have more of the awards season spotlight this year since the Golden Globes — usually the kickoff party to final Oscar stretch — made barely a peep. The Globes were unceremoniously announced Sunday on Twitter in a private ceremony due to Hollywood's boycott of the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity and ethical issues. The omicron surge also prompted the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its January 9 in-person gala. For the second straight year, Oscar season has gone virtual — and struggled to make much noise.

The SAG Awards, presented by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA, are among the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Seldom does a movie or performance not nominated by the screen actors end up winning at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are to be held Feb. 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27.

Here's the complete list of nominees.

Movie Nominations

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield "Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

Will Smith "King Richard"

Denzel Washington "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson "Respect"

Nicole Kidman "Being the Ricardos"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur "CODA"

Jared Leto "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee "The Power of the Dog"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga ("Passing"

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Television

Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon "Squid Game"

Elizabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon "The Morning Show"

Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox "Succession"

Billy Crudup "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong "Succession"

Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning "The Great"

Sandra Oh "The Chair"

Jean Smart "Hacks"

Juno Temple "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham "Ted Lasso"

Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso"

Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley "Maid"

Jean Smart "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet "Mare of Easttown"

Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor "Halston"

Evan Peters "Mare of Easttown"

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series