Friends

‘Friends’ Reunion Won’t Be Here for Us at HBO Max Launch

The "Friends" reunion won't be here for us as soon as expected.

Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that's brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

Entertainment News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Some Celebrities Are Quarantining in Rural Areas Where Medical Infrastructure Is Severely Limited

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 8 hours ago

‘Tonight’ Home Edition Thank You Notes: Bernie Sanders, Quarantined US

The Emmy-winning “Friends,” which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FriendsJennifer AnistonMatt LeBlancLisa Kudrow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us