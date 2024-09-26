Music & Musicians

Foo Fighters cancel performance at Connecticut music festival

The band was supposed to headline the Connecticut festival this weekend

By NBC Connecticut

Foo Fighters prove rock still has power with roaring Fenway Park show

The Foo Fighters will no longer be performing at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend.

The band was expected to be one of the headliners for the festival happening in Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday and they were supposed to perform on Sunday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Unfortunately, Foo Fighters have announced they will no longer be performing this weekend,” festival organizers said in a statement.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page, they said, “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival” and referred fans to the festival’s website for more information.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Soundside organizers said Jack White and Greta Van Fleet will join to the lineup on Sunday.

Sunday one-day tickets are still available. The lineup also includes Bleachers, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims and more.

Entertainment News

Halloween 2 hours ago

Here's how to watch ‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free on Apple TV+

Holidays 3 hours ago

Charlie Brown holiday specials to air on Apple TV+. Here's how to watch them for free

The festival will feature Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men and more acts.

Soundside Music Festival schedule

Saturday

  • Noah Kahan
  • Goo Goo Dolls
  • Fleet Foxes
  • Boyz II Men
  • Grace Potter
  • The Sacred Souls
  • Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
  • Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories
  • Madi Diaz
  • Rijah

Sunday

  • Jack White
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Norah Jones
  • Teddy Swims
  • Gregory Alan Isakov
  • Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
  • The War and Treaty
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff
  • Darren Kiely

Get more information on the festival website.

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us