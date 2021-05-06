Floyd Mayweather Rumbles With Jake Paul at Presser for Logan Paul Fight

There's still a month to go before the big South Florida boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, but the two already got physical at media promotion for the fight at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday.

The bedlam broke out at the stadium in Miami Gardens when Paul's brother, Jake, ripped Mayweather's hat off his head.

The two briefly scuffled and had to be separated, as security and others held Logan Paul back.

"I'll kill you m-----f-----!" Floyd said as the two were pulled apart.

Jake Paul later posted on social media a video from the stadium before the scuffle saying he was going to steal the hat, then a short time later was selling hats referring to the encounter on his website.

Earlier, during the press conference for the June 6 exhibition fight, Mayweather offered to fight both brothers.

Mayweather, 44, is set to take on Logan Paul, 26, in the pay-per-view event.

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a hall of fame career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

In Paul, Mayweather will face a star created on the internet. Followed by more than 20 million on YouTube, Paul began boxing in 2019 with a six-round bout against fellow YouTube star KSI. A former high school wrestler, Paul will have a 6-inch height advantage over Mayweather, but obviously gives away plenty in ring experience and mastery.

The undercard will feature heavyweights Jean Pascal against Badou Jack, and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut.