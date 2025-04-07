First-ever ‘The Breakfast Club' reunion with all 5 members happening in Chicago

They didn't forget about us either, Chicago.

For the first time ever, the five core cast members of the popular 1985 John Hughes movie "The Breakfast Club" are set to reunite in Chicago -- and the day is almost here.

Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estèvez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald are all listed on the guests page of C2E2, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, beginning Friday and running through Sunday at McCormick Place.

"First time for everything," Estèvez wrote on Instagram this week. "A reunion 40 years in the making. See you soon, Chicago."

C2E2 says this will be "the first and only time ever" the full main cast will reunite in Chicago.

"Welcome to C2E2, Emilio Estèvez!" the convention wrote on Instagram. "For the first and only time ever, the full main cast of The Breakfast Club is reuniting in Chicago this April to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Emilio (all days) joins Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy (Sat-Sun), Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson (now all days!). Don’t miss this exciting and rare opportunity."

"The Breakfast Club" celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, in February.

Sheedy, Hall, Nelson and Ringwald, who play Allison Reynolds, Brian Johnson, John Bender and Claire Standish, respectively, in "The Breakfast Club" have made appearances together at comic-con and fan expos in the past. The inclusion of Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark, makes the occasion a rare and exciting reunion of the full crew.

And what better place than Chicago? "The Breakfast Club" was filmed in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines at the former Maine North High School, which also made a cameo in Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

"A brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel and a recluse," C2E2 wrote on Instagram. "Before the day was over, they broke the rules. Meet the full cast for exclusive Autographs and Photo Ops, backdropped with the iconic red lockers, on sale now."

C2E2's website shows a schedule of autographing sessions for Sheedy, Hall, Nelson and Ringwald, with autographs ranging from $60-$70 and photo ops from $80-$90. A similar schedule for Estèvez isn't listed, but his inclusion on the guests page notes he'll be there all three days in the "autographing area."

A look at the autographing sessions shows Hall will also be in attendance all weekend, while Sheedy, Nelson and Ringwald are expected to be at McCormick Place Saturday and Sunday.

According to the posted schedules four of them will sign autographs beginning at 12:40 p.m. CT until about 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and again at about 4:40 p.m. CT that day. Their schedules align again on Sunday, with sessions beginning around 12:30 p.m. CT and 2:50 p.m. CT.