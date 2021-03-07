Final ‘Fifty Shades of Grey' Novel as Told by Christian Grey Coming Soon

You'll soon be able to get your last peek into the mysterious--and sex-filled--mind of Christian Grey.

"Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian," the third and final book in E. L. James' BDSM-themed trilogy that serves as a spinoff series for her "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, now has a release date: June 1. The announcement about her sixth novel in the franchise was made Sunday, March 7, by Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO of Sourcebooks.

The original trilogy is told from the perspective of Anastasia "Ana" Steele and chronicles her life with her dominant lover Christian Grey. Those books spurred a movie trilogy starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The spinoff novels contain the same plot lines but told from Christian's point of view. The first, Grey: "Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian," was published in 2015 and the second, "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian," in 2017. The upcoming third spinoff novel focuses on Christian and Ana's marriage.

"This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting," the author said in a statement about "Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian." "For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character. Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana's love and compassion."

The movie "Fifty Shades Freed," the last in the film trilogy, was released in 2018.