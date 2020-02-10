Fans Outraged as Luke Perry Isn’t Included in 2020 Oscars in Memoriam

Viewers are expressing disappointment in the 2020 Oscars after the Academy forgot to include Luke Perry in the In Memoriam tribute.

When Billie Eilish and brother Finneas took to the stage to perform "Yesterday" during the In Memoriam, fans waited to see the "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" star's face appear on the screen. But, as they watched name after name appear on the screen, viewers of Sunday night's show realized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences neglected to include the late star.

To add further insult to injury, Perry starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more in the Best Picture nominee "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood." "Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" one Twitter user noted.

Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qILlmPLTgr — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) February 10, 2020

Many more people expressed disappointment and outrage on social media, causing his name to trend within minutes.

And it appears he wasn't the only name to be skipped over. Cameron Boyce was left out of the onscreen portion of the In Memoriam segment, but included in the online gallery of photos shared to the Academy's website. Likewise, Perry was in the online version.

While some stars were relegated to the website alone, others, like Kobe Bryant, were recognized on the show's stage. The late Lakers star's photo was captioned with the quote: "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

E! News has reached out to the Academy for comment.

