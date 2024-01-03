“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season Four finale left people talking.

The final episode of the season aired Tuesday, Jan. 2, with one fan even calling it “one of the best housewives episodes you’ve ever seen.”

How so? During the finale, many shocking secrets were revealed, including who gave Heather Gay a black eye and who was behind a trolling account.

What happened on the 'RHOSLC' finale?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Who gave Heather Gay a black eye?

Heather finally revealed who was responsible for the black eye she got during Season Three.

During one of the show’s most heated moments, the “Bad Mormon” author told her co-stars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Monica Garcia that former “RHOSLC” star Jen Shah “gave me a black eye.”

“We are friends, and we have been through this b---s--- before with Jen,” Heather said. “I went on book tour and defended her and took s--- for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

Jen is currently serving five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. During filming for Season Two, she was arrested for conspiracy related to allegations of wire fraud and a telemarketing scheme.

However, following the episode, Jen seemingly denied being the one to give Heather a black eye.

“If I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” she wrote in part, adding, “It’s clear the show can’t live without me.”

Today.com reached out to Jen, Heather, Bravo and Andy Cohen for comment.

Monica Garcia is exposed

The black eye comments came after Heather told the group that Monica was allegedly responsible for the Reality Von Tease Instagram troll account.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather told the group. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tea(se).”

Heather continued by saying that Monica was the one behind the account that had also targeted Jen and also exposed the telemarketing scheme that sent her to prison.

“Reality Von Tea(se) was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah,” Heather said in the confessional. “But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was.”

Heather said that Monica’s former best friend, Tenesha, confirmed the news.

Heather confronted Monica, calling her a “cyberbully.”

Monica first denied the accusation, adding, “That’s not true—entirely.”

“I didn’t say s--- about anyone else other than Jen and I will own that to the grave,” Monica said, before adding in the confessional that she didn’t think the Instagram account was a “bad thing.” “I think that’s just telling the truth.”

“Reality Von Tease was never just one person,” she told the cameras. “It wasn’t just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

Fans will see more of what goes down when the “RHOSLC” Season Four reunion airs Jan. 9 on Bravo.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia opened about the status of her relationship with her mom following their bombshell fight and how they’re doing now.

Fans react to 'RHOSLC' Season 4 finale

After seeing that explosive episode, viewers were shocked and in awe, expressing their thoughts and opinions on social media.

"raise your hand if this is one of the best housewives episodes you’ve ever seen #RHOSLC," one person tweeted.

"I think my favorite takeaway from this episode is that the ladies reacted much more dramatically and angrily to finding out a cast mate was behind a troll account than they did when their FRIEND was arrested for stealing from the elderly #RHOSLC," another viewer wrote.

"Give this show a damn Emmy cause this is EVERYTHING.. from Survivor music to Monica being a damn mastermind behind trolling these girls for YEARS. WOW JUST WOW," Dr. Bravo tweeted.

"This was the most amazing 7 minutes on #RHOSLC ever!!!" one person tweeted alongside the footage where it all went down with Monica.

"So basically Monica was a real life Gossip Girl!!!" another wrote.

"Now THIS is reality tv," X user Sinnabon wrote.

See more reactions below:

and we’re supposed to just continue on with our nights?!??!! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/gQEE8uHkTq — JUSTIN 💋 (@JayyRayy_) January 3, 2024

By far the best episode of Housewives in YEARS #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/upBQIdZosV — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) January 3, 2024

I’m proud of the girls! I gotta give it to them!! When my favorite franchise dropped the ball #RHOSLC stepped in and delivered. I never saw this coming but here we are!! pic.twitter.com/dJYWo8ZXKC — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) January 3, 2024

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: