Fan Bingbing Makes Rare Appearance at Oscars Years After Disappearance

Fan Bingbing was a princess at the 2023 Oscars.

The Chinese actress stepped out for a rare appearance at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, dazzling in a Tony Ward ensemble. Her arrival at the Dolby Theater marks Fan's return to the awards show after previously attending a decade ago.



See all the stars at the Oscars 2023 here.

For the occasion, Bingbing donned a sequined gown with silver fringes and an emerald cape with dramatic sleeves. She completed her look with green earrings and a silver clutch.

Recently, Bingbing attended a Giambattista Valli show on March 3 at Paris Fashion Week. She also made a show-stopping arrival at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, where her new movie "Green Night" premiered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Her public appearances come five years after she disappeared from the public eye in 2018 amid reports she was the subject of a tax evasion case in China. Bingbing addressed the case in October 2018, where she issued an apology on Weibo.

ABC via Getty Images Fan Bingbing arrives at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.

PHOTOS: Fan Bingbing’s Best Looks

During a "Green Night" Q&A at the Berlin Film Festival, Bingbing reflected on the past, according to Deadline.

"I was at home, and I'd like to thank all my fans worldwide for being concerned about me," she shared. "I was dealing with some things, but you know, everybody's life has highs and lows, and when you reach a low, you steadily, gradually climb back up again. It's a tough process, but you learn a lot of new things at the same time and a lot about the world and a lot about people… For me, it was a very good experience in retrospect… Everything's fine with me now."