Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller Arrested for Alleged Assault in Hawaii, Second Arrest in the State Within Weeks

Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman after being asked to leave a private residence early Tuesday morning

Tokyo Comic Con 2018
Alessandro Di Ciommo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ezra Miller was arrested in connection to a complaint of second-degree assault, just weeks after the actor was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and accused of harassing a couple.

Miller, who prefers they/them pronouns, allegedly became violent after being asked to leave a private get-together at a home in Pāhoa early Tuesday morning, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

They allegedly threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old female, police said. Miller was arrested at a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. after officers interviewed witnesses at the home.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Ezra Miller
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us