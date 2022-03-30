Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Grammys

After an unexpected postponement, the 2022 Grammys is finally here.

The award show was originally planned for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), but got postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases in Los Angeles, according to the Recording Academy. Now the show celebrating this past year's musical talent is set for Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nominees for this year's big event include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Keem, Arlo Parks, Ariana Grande and more. Unlike last year's Grammys, this year will reintroduce a live audience.

This 2022 Grammys may also look and feel different because of some recent changes the Recording Academy made to their categories. They've added Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field), as well as expand their nominees for general-field categories from eight to ten total nominees.

That means more stars to root for the gold.

Read on for more details and insight on the musical event.

When are the Grammys and what time do they start?

The Grammys are on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the Grammys?

The Grammy's will be broadcasted to CBS. You can view CBS through cable, over-the-air TV or any streaming services with CBS access: fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirectTV.

Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access, will also be streaming the Grammys.

Who is hosting the Grammys this year?

Trevor Noah will be returning to the Grammys stage as the host of the 2022 award show after hosting the socially distanced 2021 Grammys, the Recording Academy announced in November 2021.

Audiences can expect Noah to touch on current events during this year's ceremony, as he recently told the Associated Press he'll discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, among other world news events. "The Daily Show" made a couple jabs at current events during his monologue at the 2021 Grammys, saying, "Tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol."

Where is the award show held?

The Grammys will be taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, straying from its original location at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Who is nominated?

Jon Batiste leads the pack of nominees with 11 total nominations, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The 2022 Grammys is also chock-full of record breaking nominations. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo continues to blaze through record-breaking achievements by obtaining nominations in all four top categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Jay-Z also broke the record for having the most Grammy nominations of all time as his three new nominations this year bringing his total to 83.

TikTokers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear turned heads with their Best Musical Theater Album Grammy nomination for their conceptual musical album "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," sharing their progress on the album through the video app.

Other notable nominees include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Jazmine Sullivan and Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out the complete list of Grammys nominations here.

Who is performing?

So far, more than a dozen musicians have been announced to perform. Rodrigo, Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. and Nas are expected to perform some of their nominated and popular songs at the award show.

Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr. are also slated to perform for a special In Memoriam portion of the evening for Stephen Sondheim, the Tony Award-winning musical theater composer and lyricist who died in November. The renowned figure in theater is known for works such as Into the Woods, Company and Sunday in the Park with George.