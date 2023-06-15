‘Everwood' star Treat Williams' final moments detailed by crash witness days after actor's death

New details on Treat Williams' final moments have been disclosed.

Two days after the Everwood actor's fatal motorcycle accident, Vermont resident and auto repair shop owner Matt Rapphahn—who was present for the collision—shared that the 71-year-old was "conscious and verbal" in the moments before he was rushed to the hospital.

"I ran over to [Treat]" Rapphahn told People June 14, "and then I ran back to the shop and called 911."

As Rapphahn recalled, the "Chesapeake Shores" star was struck by a Honda and thrown from his motorcycle, noting that the driver got out of the car to "console" him.

"It was hard to tell [it was Treat] with the helmet on," Rapphahn continued. "But [the driver] knows him—knew him—and he was saying, 'Oh, my God, it's Treat.'"

After paramedics arrived, Williams was still "verbal" but was "in a great deal of pain."

"But they had to get him onto the backboard to get him onto the stretcher," Rapphahn added, "and then onto the ambulance."

After being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, as police previously confirmed June 12, the actor was pronounced dead.

Shortly after his passing, Williams—who played Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on "Everwood"—was honored with a tribute shared by those closest to him.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," his family shared in a June 12 statement obtained by NBC News. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

His family went on to note they are "beyond devastated."

"To all his fans," they continued, "please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

