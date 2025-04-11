‘Euphoria' star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eric Dane is facing a new health battle.

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum shared that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The condition is a rare degenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine and causes progressive paralysis of the muscles, causing patients to slowly lose the ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently, according to Mayo Clinic.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane told People in an interview published April 10. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

But the 52-year-old — who shares kids Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, with wife Rebecca Gayheart — insisted that the diagnosis wouldn't interfere with his upcoming projects, which includes returning as character Nate Jacobs' dad Cal Jacobs in the forthcoming third season of HBO Max's "Euphoria."

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of 'Euphoria' next week,” Dane continued. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

And Gayheart has echoed her husband's sentiment about having his family's support. In fact, one month after she filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce petition from Dane following 14 years of marriage, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared that their relationship is currently in a great place.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents," Gayheart told E! News April 9. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

As for how the 53-year-old feels about their yearslong separation now that they've reconciled? Gayheart doesn't see it as a total negative.

"It's just a season," she explained. "It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for — I mean, we are still married — but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

