‘Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

"Euphoria" has lost a beloved star.

Actor Angus Cloud—who played Fezco on the HBO drama—died at his family's home in Oakland, California, his family told E! News July 31. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family shared. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His loved ones said Cloud had been mourning the recent death of his dad.

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His family added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

His cause of death was not shared.

In the wake of his death, HBO released a tribute to the star. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," it read. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud was expected to star in season three, after his character Fez narrowly survived a shooting at the end of season two.

"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Cloud told E! News in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing ["Euphoria" creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."

After growing up in Oakland, Cloud was discovered on the streets of Brooklyn and cast in "Euphoria," his breakout role. "I was with some friends," he told Variety last year. "We were just hanging out."

While he quickly became a fan favorite on the high school-set show—which also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and more—he emphasized that he's not exactly like his stoner onscreen persona.

"It does bother me," Cloud said, "when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, ‘Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me."

He explained that acting was actually more difficult than he originally thought.

"It surprised me," he said, "because I'm not in there sweating and busting my ass, but mentally, I get off work, get in the car and go, ‘S--t! What the f--k? I'm tired as f--k, and not even doing s--t!' I'm a pretty easygoing, goofy guy. But Fezco doesn't laugh or smile too much."

A decade before his death, Cloud survived another near-death experience when he fell into a construction pit while he was walking at night. "I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom," he told Variety. "I was trapped."

Cloud, who was 15 at the time, eventually climbed out and took a bus to his mom's house.

"It was hella hard to climb out," he said, "because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn't, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain."

The actor wanted to simply go to sleep when he got home, but he credits his mom for thinking on her feet.

"I would have died," he shared. "She gave me some water, and I started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood. Shit was crazy. So then my mama took me to the children's hospital, and they saved my life. That's what the scar's from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and—s--t, sealed me back up, and that was that."

In addition to "Euphoria," Cloud appeared on "North Hollywood" and "The Line," as well as music videos for Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.