‘Encanto' Wins Best Animated Feature Oscar

Not counting films from its Pixar subsidiary, Disney has won the animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto."
Disney via AP

“Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature at Sunday Night's Academy Awards.

The film about a magical family in the mountains of Colombia won the Academy Award for Walt Disney Animation Studios on Sunday night.

Disney previously won the award for 2013’s “Frozen,” 2014’s “Big Hero 6” and 2016’s “Zootopia.”

The film beat out fellow animated nominees “Flee,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

