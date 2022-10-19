Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Relationship Speculation With ‘Harry Potter' Co-Star Tom Felton

No need for a "lumos" spell because Emma Watson is shining a light on where she really stands with her "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton.

Many fans have shipped the duo ever since they learned of Watson's crush on Felton in the early days of their film franchise, in which she played Hermione Granger and he portrayed Draco Malfoy. While the actors have tried to sum up their tight bond before, Watson provided further insight in the foreword of Felton's new memoir "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard."

"Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship," she wrote. "For more than twenty years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'"

The answer? "But what we have is far deeper than that," Watson continued. "It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."

In fact, the "Little Women" star noted it "makes me emotional" to think about their level of friendship.

"Sometimes it feels hard to live in a world where people are so quick to judge, to doubt, to question intentions. Tom doesn't do that," Watson continued. "I know that, even if I've made a mistake, he'll understand that my intention was good. I know that he'll always believe me. Even when he doesn't have the whole picture, he'll never doubt that I'm coming from a good place and will have done my very best. That's true friendship, and to be seen and loved like that is one of the greatest gifts of my life."

That said, the two didn't have a magical rapport right away. In fact, Watson admitted in the book that their "relationship didn't start well." However, they were able to grow a friendship, which Felton reflects on later in the book.

"I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear," he wrote. "That isn't to say there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

While nothing romantic formed from that spark, they still have love for each other as friends.

"I don't think I was ever in love with Emma," Felton explained, "but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else."

