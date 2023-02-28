Emma Heming Willis seems to be soaking up plenty of information about husband Bruce Willis’ condition after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old shared that she met with renowned dementia specialist Teepa Snow to learn more about how to care for her husband.

"I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," she shared on Instagram alongside a photo with Snow.

Heming Willis, who has two children with the "Die Hard" star, showered Snow with praise and gratitude in her post.

"She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift," Heming Willis wrote, adding that Snow has "a wealth of caregiving information" on her website.

Snow left a sweet message for Heming Willis in the comments section of the post.

“@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," Snow wrote.

The family of retired actor Bruce Willis says his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia. Willis’ family previously stated in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

"Frontal temporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!”

Snow, author of “Understanding the Changing Brain: A Positive Approach to Dementia Care,” previously opened up to TODAY.com about going viral on TikTok for her dementia caregiving tips.

“There are very few people out there who are talking about this,” Snow told TODAY.com. “People ask, ‘How can I help my mom stand up?’ And it’s like, ‘OK let’s look at what her abilities are and what you’re trying to do and let’s figure out how this could match up.’”

Willis, 67, was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and his family shared the news in a statement on Feb. 16.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement read. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Frontotemporal dementia primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Unlike Alzheimer's disease, FTD doesn't manifest as problems with memory; it affects how people behave, interact with others and speak.

According to University of California, San Francisco Health, other symptoms include a change in personality, obsessive behaviors, challenges speaking or finding the right word, difficulty writing and reading, and lack of social awareness.

Following his diagnosis, the actor's daughter Scout Willis shared an update on how she is coping with the news.

“Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa,” she wrote.

