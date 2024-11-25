Elton John shares he's lost vision in his right eye after infection

Originally appeared on E! Online

Elton John's still standing despite some recent health struggles.

After admitting that "it's been a while since I've done anything," the "Tiny Dancer" singer revealed that he’s been facing a battle with his vision.

"I've unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July," he told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" Nov. 25, "because I had an infection in the South of France, and it's been four months now that I haven't been able to see."

The 77-year-old — who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish — added that his "left eye's not the greatest" and, while he's hopeful for a remedy, his ailment has made it difficult to record music.

"There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment," he shared, "because I can do something like this [interview], but going into the studio and recording...I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for start."

"We're taking initiative to try and get it better," John continued. "But at the moment, that's really what I'm concentrating on. It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen."

He added, "It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

The "Cold Heart" hitmaker — who is the subject of an upcoming Disney+ documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" directed by his husband and R.J. Cutler — expressed gratitude for the ways in which his health struggles have brought things into perspective.

"I'm so lucky. I'm the luckiest man in the world," he gushed. "I'm so proud of the documentary, I'm proud of my sons, I'm proud of my attitude toward myself and what's going on. I'm just very lucky and very grateful."

"I am an iron man," he said, "because I've been through so much and come out the other side."

The "Rocket Man" singer initially shared that he was dealing with a "severe eye infection" back in September.

"I am healing," he shared on Instagram Sep. 3, "but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home," John added, "and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

