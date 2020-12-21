Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Their Support After Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, returned to Instagram for the first time since coming out as transgender and thanked his fans for their support.

The Oscar-nominated "Juno" star, who currently appears on the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy," shared a selfie on Sunday, less than three weeks after his announcement about his gender identity. In the photo, Page appears in glasses and a black hoodie.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," the star wrote. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift."

Page added, "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot."

Several celebs expressed their support for Page after his new post.

Jennifer Garner, who starred with him in "Juno" and also played the mother of a closeted gay teenage boy in the 2018 movie "Love, Simon", commented, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot."

"Pose" star Indya Moore wrote, "Love you sm!"

Janelle Mone, Laura Linney, Kate Mara, James Gunn and Shawn Ashmore also rallied behind Page.

In his gender identity reveal, he wrote that he feels "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people" who supported him along his journey, adding, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page was praised online by a slew of celebs as well as his wife, Emma Portner, who wrote, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience &privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

In his original post, Page asked for "patience."

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared."

"I love that I am trans," Page wrote. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this."