Ellen DeGeneres returning for last comedy special of career

"Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval"  will premiere on Netflix on Sep. 24 

By Sabba Rahbar | E! Online

File - Ellen DeGeneres at Warner Theater in Washington, Nov.15, 2022.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ellen DeGeneres is headed back to the small screen.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The former daytime talk show host will be returning to Netflix for a new comedy special, "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval," which will premiere globally on Sep. 24, according to a press release from the streaming platform.

"For Your Approval" marks DeGeneres' second time working with Netflix following 2018's "Relatable." And much like her last go-around, the 66-year-old—who has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008—isn't afraid to get candid, especially as this is the last comedy special of her career.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me," she wrote on Instagram when her special was first announced in May, "Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life."

During the standup event, DeGeneres will get personal and reveal what she's been up to since being "kicked out of show business" and ending "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, according to Netflix's press release.

In fact, the comedian recently gave fans a peek at what can be expected during a standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif. in July.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Channing Tatum shares rare personal message about fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Elton John reveals he's partially blind after ‘severe' eye infection

It seems Ellen DeGeneres is ready to leave the public eye for good.

When one fan asked if they might eventually see DeGeneres on Broadway or the big screen, she responded, per SF Gate, "Um, no. This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

As for what she's been filling her time with over the past two years, DeGeneres joked, "I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

Making a guess that next she'll be "kicked out for being old," DeGeneres quipped, "Old, gay and mean—the triple crown."

But the "Finding Dory" star made sure to share how grateful she was for all her fans who turned out, telling the crowd, "Thank you for still caring!"

Copyright E! Online
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us